By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkey and Azerbaijan have launched the Brotherly Brigade project to boost interaction between the two countries during joint drills, local news sources reported on September 5.

To ensure interaction between Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as the planning and management of exercises and the principles of their implementation in an appropriate form, the Brotherly Brigade project was launched, official representative of the Turkish National Defence Ministry Pinar Kara was quoted as saying.

Kara noted that at present the joint preparation and training of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces delegations is underway.

"Based on the principle 'two states, one nation', we, with all our capabilities, will continue to stand next to our Azerbaijani brothers, with whom we are together in sorrow and joy," stated Kara.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

--

