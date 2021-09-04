First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Azerbaijani athlete who claimed the country's 12th gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

“The number of gold medals of Azerbaijan at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games has reached 12!" the first vice-president said in a post on her Instagram page. "I congratulate our Paralympic athlete Raman Salehi on winning his third medal! I sincerely thank our national team, which decently represents Azerbaijan at the Paralympics, and wish all our athletes new achievements and victories!”

