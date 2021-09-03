By Trend

The projects based on "green technologies" are planned to be implemented in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani president Emin Huseynov said in the area of Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation during a visit with the media representatives of the member-states and observers of the Turkic Council to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"Aghdam district is one of the sunniest districts in Azerbaijan,” Huseynov said. “There are a lot of sunny days here, which testifies to a great potential in terms of generating solar energy.”

“Aghdam is part of the Karabakh economic zone,” the special representative added. “About 17 different enterprises were operating here even in the Soviet period.”

“We are making every effort not only to restore the city but also to create all the conditions for our compatriots, who were once expelled, to return to their houses,” Huseynov said.

“We welcome foreign investors here,” the special representative said. “There are favorable conditions in terms of doing business and creating jobs. The support of our close countries and friends is very important for us."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz