The first stage of demining the Fuzuli-Jabrayil road has been fully completed in Azerbaijan, Supervisor of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan Natig Asadov told Trend on Aug. 31.

"We are now in Gargabazary village in Fuzuli district," Asadov added. "Here we are clearing the road from Fuzuli to Jabrayil district from mines. The first part (3.4 km) of the road section has already been cleared. The corresponding work is already underway there."

"The length of the second part of the section is 4.5 kilometers," supervisor said. "Some 289,000 square meters out of 316,000 square meters have been cleared, 174 pieces of unexploded ordnance were found."

"The length of the third part of the section is also 4.5 kilometers," supervisor added. "The work is under completion. It is planned to complete the work within a week."

The journalists of member-states and observers of the Turkic Council are in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation as part of a media tour.

More than 20 journalists from Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina have been involved in the trip.

The trip is aimed at informing the media representatives about the consequences of the Armenian vandalism, the destruction of settlements and historical monuments of Azerbaijan by Armenians.

During the three-day trip, the journalists will visit Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts, Shusha and Ganja cities.

On the first day of the trip, the journalists are expected to meet with representatives of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan in Fuzuli, observe the demining process, visit the Alkhanli mosque, as well as see the scale of destruction in Jabrayil city.

The journalists will see the destroyed Muslim historical and religious monuments, cemeteries.

