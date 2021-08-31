By Vugar Khalilov

The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles has released a short film on victims of Armenian aggression that started in the early 1990s and resulted in humanitarian crisis in Azerbaijan.

The film highlights that over 800,000 Azerbaijanis were expelled from their ancestral lands due to the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories by Armenia. The Armenian occupation was usually accompanied with brutality and violence against the civilians as Armenian troops conducted ethnic cleansing in the territories they occupied by killing civilians and taking them into hostages.

As an example, the film shows a rare footage of the Californian-born Armenian terrorist Monte Melkonian and his accomplices, who mock and scare Azerbaijani hostages in Kalbajar, in 1993.

The film talks about atrocities and torture that Azerbaijani hostages and prisoners of war (POWs) were subjected to in the detention camps.

It was noted that around 4,000 Azerbaijanis are still missing, including 719 civilians, among them, 326 elderly, 267 women and 71 children, and their fate remains unknown.

After liberating its occupied territories in 2020, Azerbaijan identified the first mass grave of its civilians in Kalbajar region. They had been killed by Armenians troops during the First Karabakh war.

The film stresses that Armenia still refuses providing information about 4,000 missing Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers.

The film has been translated into Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish languages and shared on social media on August 30, on the Day of the International Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

To date, the Consulate General has produced 26 films on different topics about Azerbaijan since 2019 and some of them have been translated into foreign languages too.

