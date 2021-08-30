By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has said that Armenia's provocations threaten regional peace, Trend reported on August 30.

Aliyeva made the remarks in reaction to Armenian armed provocations, which have been underway for over a month on some Azerbaijani areas bordering with Armenia and some territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war.

She underlined that "Azerbaijan is still facing military provocations of Armenia"

"The fact that Armenia still hasn’t withdrawn its military formations from Azerbaijani territories, provocations by Armenian sabotage groups are a very big threat for the restoration of peace in the region," she noted.

The rights commissioner said that Armenia continues not to provide information about seven Azerbaijanis, who have gone missing since the second Karabakh war in 2020.

Aliyeva added that in Azerbaijan, such steps as the improvement of the health of the Armenian military are based on the principles of humanism.

"As the ombudsperson of Azerbaijan, I keep the issues of protection and restoration of the violated rights of prisoners and hostages at the center of attention. Undeniable facts require the adoption of measures," she added.

The rights commissioner also recalled a large number of Azerbaijani citizens, who went missing as a result of Armenia's military aggression in the early 1990s.

Armenia ignoring all the evidence is trying to refute the fact of keeping Azerbaijani citizens as hostages, thus grossly violating international law, Aliyeva added.

She noted that thousands of Azerbaijanis experience disability due to physical and psychological injuries they had received during their Armenian imprisonment.

"As the ombudsperson of Azerbaijan, I had been keeping the issue, related to the captives and hostages under constant control during the 44-day war [in 2020],” added Aliyeva.

The Azerbaijani State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing stated that Armenia took 3,890 Azerbaijani citizens hostage, including 3,171 servicemen and 719 civilians (71 children, 267 women, and 326 old people) during the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s.

--

