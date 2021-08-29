By Trend

Public transport in Azerbaijan won't work on weekends till November 1, Trend reports on Aug.28 citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The respective decision will take effect from 06:00 (GMT +4) Sept.1, 2021.

This has been outlined in the Azerbaijani government's decree ‘On additional measures for special quarantine regime’.

In accordance with the decision, the movement of public transport is limited on the territory of the country.

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 4 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 6;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 11 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 13;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 18 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 20;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on September 25 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on September 27;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on October 2 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on October 4;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on October 9 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on October 11;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) October 16 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on October 18;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) on October 23 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on October 25;

- from 00:00 (GMT+4) October 30 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on November 1.

