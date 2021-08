President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the newly-built Ganjlik Park in Khatai district, Baku.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Anar Alakbarov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the conditions created here.

The Ganjlik Park occupies an area of 43 hectares.

---

