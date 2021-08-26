By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 27. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 24-26 ° C at night, 34-36 ° C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be 24-26 ° C at night, 34-36 ° C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. The humidity will reach 60-70 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

A northeast wind will blow on the beaches of Absheron Peninsula.

The sea water temperature on the northern beaches, including Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 25-26 ° C.

The sea water temperature will be 26-27 ° C on the southern beaches, including Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikhovo.

Thunderstorms and hail are expected in the mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be 21-25 ° C at night, 33-38 ° C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 12-17 ° C at night, 22-27 ° C in the daytime.

