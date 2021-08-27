By Laman Ismayilova

Some 22 schools will be commissioned in Azerbaijan in the 2021-2022 academic year.

Moreover, about 15 modular schools will be also constructed, the Education Ministry reported.

Schools in Azerbaijan are planned to be reopened from September 15. The resumption of classes is planned on the basis of the current epidemiological situation.

Notably, kindergartens, schools and universities were shut down in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus pandemic.

Since beginning of the closure of education institutions, the Education Ministry introduced virtual lessons for school and university students.

In addition, a number of online projects have been initiated to help home schooling, including "Lesson Time" TV program broadcasted on ARB Gunesh and "Medeniyyet" TV channels.

The TV lessons covered all classes, and short explanations of the lesson topic and assignments were provided as well.

Likewise, the "Virtual School" project was launched within the cooperation between the Education Ministry and Microsoft.

Furthermore, the Education Ministry partially resumed lessons in educational institutions in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki and in the Absheron Peninsula.

---

