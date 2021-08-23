By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku reported on August 22 that the Armenian troops fired at the Azerbaijani army positions in liberated Kalbajar region.

On 22 August from 2047 to 2250, units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions in Basarkechar's Yukhari Shorzha settlement using assault rifles, and machine guns periodically shelled the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar's Zeylik and Yellija settlements, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

The opposing side was silenced by retaliatory fire. There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan army. The Azerbaijan army units control the operational situation.

The worst escalation of tension has been observed between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between the two countries.

--

