New COVID-19 restrictions will enter into force in Azerbaijan as of September 1, Presidential Aide Shahmar Movsumov said on August 20.

Addressing the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Movsumov said that as of September 1, residents over the age of 18 will be required to introduce COVID-19 passports for entering public catering establishments, hotels, large shopping centers.

