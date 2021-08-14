By Trend

The Youth Fund and the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan (NAYORA) organized a trip of representatives of the country's leading youth organizations to the liberated (from Armenian occupation) city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Youth Fund, NAYORA, the Ireli Public Union, the Union of Student Youth Organizations, the Davam Youth Movement, the Public Association for Youth Education Support, the Genc Sima NGO, the Youth Development and Career Center, OO Boyuk Gayidish and other organizations.

The members of the delegation, first of all, visited the Panahali Khan's mansion in the Aghdam district and the Imarat stadium.

The delegation was met by the special representative of the president of Azerbaijan in the liberated part of the Aghdam, Emin Huseynov.

