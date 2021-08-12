By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the establishment of the Karabakh Regional Main Department of Architecture under the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture on August 12, Azertag reported.

In line with the presidential decree, the Karabakh Regional Main Department of Architecture will temporarily oversee the implementation of the urban planning control (which is regulated with the "Rules on implementation of the state urban-planning control" dated to 24 Nov 2014) in the administrative territories of Aghdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Lachin, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavend and Zangilan districts that were liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to resolve the issues of allocating appropriate space, necessary financial and logistical support for the work of Karabakh Regional Main Department of Architecture, the decree reads.

According to the decree, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture must take all the necessary measures to establish the Karabakh Regional Main Department of Architecture and to implement all the necessary duties until the Regional Department starts operating.

The decree also regulates the number of employees of the newly-established Karabakh Regional Main Department of Architecture and envisages necessary changes to the relevant legislations.

On the same day, President Aliyev signed another decree on the temporary register of buildings in the liberated territories.

In line with the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to maintain records of information on the current condition of buildings in the liberated territories and changes in those buildings based on the results of the inventory, to implement temporary register of buildings as well as to ensure the coordinated activities of state bodies (institutions) in the field of demolition of buildings.

Moreover, the Cabinet is to approve the "Regulations on the temporary register of buildings in the liberated territories", submitted by Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to approve the categorization of buildings according to the following criteria: prohibited for demolition, requiring permission on demolition and demolition is possible due to the need to implement construction intentions, the decree reads.

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan has been tasked to compile and maintain the register.

The decree reminds that for the demolition of buildings the necessary permission should be acquired from the relevant state institutions.

