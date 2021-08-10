By Trend

The fire and rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, sent to Turkey on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread, continue successful operations in this direction, Trend reports.

On August 9, 2021, at a press conference organized for journalists, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev once again recalled that the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed in fires in fraternal Turkey and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded. Then the deputy minister informed the attendees in detail about the activities of the fire and rescue forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan in Turkey and the results achieved.

---

