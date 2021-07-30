By Trend

The trip of representatives of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters to Azerbaijani city of Shusha has begun, the Karabakh Bureau of Trend reports on July 30.

The Working Groups on transport, communications and high technologies, on urban planning and on science, education and culture of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, set up for centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan’s territories [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], came for visit to Shusha.

The center representatives watched a presentation on the preparation of territorial planning documents for the city of Fuzuli, got acquainted with the de-mining work carried out on the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway, and with the construction of the Victory Road [one of the roads to Shusha].

