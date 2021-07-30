Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed condolences to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on July 30 over deadly wildfires across Turkey's various regions, Azertag reported.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the devastating fires, and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Aliyev said in a letter sent to Erdogan.

“Today, as always, the Azerbaijani government and people are in solidarity with the fraternal Turkish people,” the letter reads.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also extended condolences to the families of those killed in the wildfires in Turkey.

"We were shocked by the incessant forest fires in brotherly Turkey, as well as the death of three people in Antalya", said the minister.

The Minister expressed condolences to the families of the victims and expressed Azerbijan’s readiness to provide any support.

