President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on July 28 on measures to build road infrastructure in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

According to the document, in order to build road infrastructure on the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, 10 million manat ($5.88 million) are initially allocated from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated lands.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this order, the Cabinet of Ministers - to solve the issues arising from the order.

