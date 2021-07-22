By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has opened two new modular military units in liberated Khojavend, the Defence Ministry reported on July 21.

The military units have been supplied with modern equipment to organize combat duty and troops' service at a high level, as well as to provide living conditions for military personnel.

Moreover, the military units’ office premises are equipped with air conditioners, furniture, modern sanitary facilities, bedding, kitchen equipment, and generators.

Army Corps Commander, Major General Mais Barkhudarov, who participated at the opening ceremony congratulated the servicemen on the occasion of the commissioning of new military units and the holiday Eid al-Adha and conveyed president Aliyev’s congratulations to them.

A group of distinguished servicemen was presented with valuable gifts at the ceremony.

It should be noted that in line with the presidential instructions the construction of new military units and activities for improvement of social and living conditions of the military personnel are being carried out in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

Earlier, Azerbaijan inaugurated another modular military unit in liberated Aghdam region.

Azerbaijan has been opening military units in liberated regions to ensure the better reinforcement of its borders since the last year's war.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.

Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement on November 10, 2020, to end 44 days of fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz