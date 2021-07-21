By Trend

In the near future, we plan to send our delegation to Azerbaijan, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held in Moscow, Trend reports.

"We have a great holiday next year – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Thank you for agreeing to come. Thank God, our relations are picking up after the coronavirus. I mean the economy first of all. Last year there was a certain decline, but there is a steady growth and recovery now.

Russia confidently occupies one of the leading places in the economy, and the intergovernmental commission is working hard. There are many areas of cooperation.

In the near future, we plan to send our delegation to Azerbaijan, and it will deal with these issues already in Baku. They meet regularly at different locations. This will be a mixed group working on different directions. This refers to industry, transport, infrastructure, and some other issues.

We are cooperating now, and more actively in the fight against coronavirus. I think 100,000 doses of the vaccine have already been delivered," the head of state said.