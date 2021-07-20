By Trend

Some 40,000 doses of Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) vaccine were sent to Tajikistan as humanitarian aid within the fight against COVID-19 upon the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on July 20

A plane with 40,000 doses landed at Dushanbe International Airport in Tajikistan on July 20.

Charge d'Affaires of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tajikistan Vugar Ibrahimov was at the airport when the plane landed.

The vaccine was handed over to head of the Republican Center of Immunoprofilactic of Tajikistan Faizali Saidzoda and head of the Department for Sanitary and Epidemiological Safety, Emergency Situations and Emergency Medical Care of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection Navruz Jafarov.

The representative of the Ministry of Health of Tajikistan thanked the leadership of Azerbaijan for regular assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

