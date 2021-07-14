By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan and Georgia have signed a memorandum on the establishment of twin town relations between Baku and Tbilisi, local media reported on July 13.

The document was signed as part of a visit of the Georgian delegation led by Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze to Baku.

At a meeting with the Georgian delegation, Baku mayor Eldar Azizov underscored long-standing friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two countries. He stressed that Azerbaijani-Georgian relations have reached the level of strategic partnership and are developing in many spheres.

“The mutual visits open up new opportunities for the further development of bilateral relations and high-level political relations have a positive impact on the economic ties,” Azizov said.

Kaladze noted that Georgia attaches particular importance to relations with Azerbaijan and stressed the co-existence of Azerbaijani and Georgian peoples in peace and friendship for centuries.

He stressed that the visit will play a special role in strengthening the relations between Baku and Tbilisi.

Georgia is an active participant in the projects implemented by Azerbaijan such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline.

Azerbaijan was the largest diesel fuel supplier to Georgia in 2020 as well, accounting for 19.4 percent of total imports. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan was Georgia’s largest electricity supplier in 2020, accounting for 45 percent or 726 million kWh of the country’s total electricity import.

Azerbaijan increased the volume of trade turnover with Georgia by $161.1 million during the first five months of 2021. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $379 million, with exports amounting to $348.6 million and imports to $30.3 million. Thus, Georgia became Azerbaijan's sixth main trade partner in January-May 2021.

--

