By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has allocated 22.2 million AZN ($13.8m) to restore and reconstruct residential and non-residential buildings in and around Karabakh destroyed in Armenian attacks in the war in autumn 2020.

The State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan has signed relevant contracts with eight local companies for these purposes.

In particular, contracts worth AZN 1.7 million ($1m) and AZN 2.1 million ($1.2m) have been signed between the State Committee and the Inshaat Servis-2 LLC and CONCO CJSC respectively to implement the repair and construction of destroyed private houses and non-residential facilities in Ganja.

Two more contracts signed between AZ-Caspian Construction LLC and Real-Inshaat LLC, will oversee the repair and construction of destroyed private houses and non-residential facilities in the Tartar region. The costs of the contracts are AZN 1.3 million ($800000) and AZN 5.4 million ($3.2m), respectively.

Another contract worth AZN 2.2 million ($1.3m) has been signed with the AZ GRAFT Construction LLC, which undertakes the repair and construction of private houses and non-residential buildings in Ganja, as well as Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Tartar regions.

The next contract, concluded with Parlaq-N LLC, envisages the repair and construction of destroyed private houses and non-residential facilities in Ganja, Naftalan, as well as Agjabadi, Goranboy and Beylagan districts. The amount of the signed contract is AZN 4.8 million ($2.8m).

Moreover, the AZN 2.3 million ($1.3m)-contract with Rabitainshaat OJSC provides for the repair and construction of destroyed private houses and non-residential facilities in Mingachevir, Aghdam and Barda districts.

The last contract that has been signed between the State Committee and the State Design Institute -Azerdovletlayihe envisages the preparation of projects for the construction of individual residential buildings and non-residential buildings destroyed in Azerbaijan, as well as author's control during construction.

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture is expected to complete construction and restoration work in 11 districts and cities in the near future to eliminate the damage inflicted on the population during the war.

On July 6, President Ilham Aliyev signed four decrees to finance the elimination of damage caused by Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan during last year’s war. In total, more than $30,000,000 have been allocated to the Ministry of Finance, Economy, Agriculture and to the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture for the restoration of damaged facilities and the implementation of repair and construction work to eliminate the damage caused by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s territory.

Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani cities and settlements located far from the conflict zone during the war between September 27 and November 10.

According the Prosecutor-General’s Office, 4,186 houses and 135 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 548 civilian facilities were severely damaged and 100 civilians were killed during the attacks.

