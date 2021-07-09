By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on July 10. Southeast wind will be followed by northeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25 °C at night, +29-32 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +23-25 °C at night and +30-32 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 50-60 percent at night, and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +24-25 °C, and +25-26 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

Thunderstorms are expected in the northern and western regions. It will be foggy in some regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +20-25°C at night, +30-35 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, the temperature will be +11-16 °C at night and +20-25 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak and moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors is expected on the Absheron Peninsula, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

