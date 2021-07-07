By Trend

The houses in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, destroyed as a result of Armenian Armed Forces’ shelling, are being restored and their owners can move there.

As a result of the shelling of Armenia during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, which ended with the victory of Azerbaijan, 1,560 civilian facilities were damaged in Aghdam.

During the post-war period, 20 private houses destroyed as a result of shelling were rebuilt in Aghdam. The construction was carried out under the supervision of the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture.

Eight more houses and five non-residential facilities are being rebuilt in Aghdam. About 1,000 buildings have been repaired.

The owners in Khyndyrystan village in Agdam district moved to the fully restored houses on July 7, the Karabakh bureau of Trend news agency said.

The villagers expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for their attention and care.

They stressed that they always felt the state's care both during the war and after it.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz