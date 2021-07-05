By Vafa Ismayilova

Turkish Air Force Commander Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan on July 5, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces and opportunities for expansion of relations will be discussed during the visit, the report added.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani Air Force's military pilots recently took part in the Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight and tactical drills held in Turkey's Konya.

They demonstrated advanced professionalism and successfully accomplished the assigned tasks during the drills.

The Anatolian Eagle - 2021 international flight and tactical drills began with the participation of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Pakistan, and NATO in late June and ended on July 3.

The exercises were aimed at sharing knowledge, skills, and experience.

The country's two MiG-29 fighters and two Su-25 attack aircraft were involved in the drills.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

