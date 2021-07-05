By Trend

All exploration wells at the Umid field have been sealed, there are no leaks, Trend reports on July 5 with reference to the head of the Department of Geophysics and Geology of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Farhad Ibadov.

“The allegations of alleged damage to the well during the work do not correspond to reality,” Ibadov added. "In general, seismic processes are taken into account during the work on oil and gas fields."

