1 July 2021 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
267
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on 1 July.
The new edition includes articles: Some 438m tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC; Culture Ministry, Netflix eye cooperation; First Karabakh war martyrs' graves found in liberated lands; EBRD invested $3.5bn in 177 projects in country etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.