By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey has opened The House of Azerbaijan and The Shusha Convention Center in its capital Ankara.

Addressing the opening ceremony on June 28, Chairman of Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, spoke about the importance of the Azerbaijani-Turkish ties.

He reminded President Ilham Aliyev’s words that the world must worry about the friendship between Azerbaijan and Turkey but to support this friendship.

“Because this fraternity means the stability for many countries, including for Greater Eurasia,” Muradov said.

Along with the Azerbaijani delegation, Chairman of the Office for Compatriots Living Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey Abdullah Eren and Head of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Samil Ayrim were among the participants.

Some participants were awarded for their services in the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations by the House of Azerbaijan at the event, the report added.

The opening ceremony was organized by the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

---

