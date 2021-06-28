By Trend

Grain harvesting has already been completed on two-thirds of the sown area in Azerbaijan’s Barda district, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The average yield is almost 32 centners per hectare, and this figure is expected to grow.

The head of the department of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Vugar Huseynov, noted that an operational headquarters was created under the department in order to organize harvesting and immediately meet the needs for equipment.

The operational headquarters also monitors the harvest in the districts.

According to the head of the department, in some private farms, the yield index exceeded 60 centners per hectare.

“In many farms, farmers have reaped a large harvest,” he said.

Farmer Saleh Gasimov, who has been planting wheat in the Barda for a long time and has reaped a large harvest this season, believes that high yields are the results of the right choice of seeds and agrotechnical care.

The harvest of wheat has been completed in Azerbaijan on 64 percent of the sown area, from which more than two million tons of grain have been harvested. The Ministry of Agriculture plans to complete the harvesting process at an optimal time.

