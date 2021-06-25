By Trend

Austria Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu arrive in Azerbaijan for a working trip, Trend reports citing Aurescu’s Twitter

Aurescu wrote that four meetings will be held in Baku, which will give an opportunity to reaffirm importance of EU-Azerbaijan engagement.

“Azerbaijan is a strategic partner to Romania and our bilateral dialogue is full of potential,” he wrote.

