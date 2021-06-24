By Laman Ismayilova

Hot weather will stay in Baku on June 25.Northeast wind will be followed by a southeast wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-26 °C at night, +34-39 in the daytime, but in some areas, it will reach +41 °C, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +24 -26 C at night, and +37-39 °C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will be below average at 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 55-65 percent at night, and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

A northeast wind will blow on the beaches of Absheron, which will be replaced by a southeast wind in the afternoon.

The seawater temperature in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be +25-26 °C, and +26-27 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, and Shikhov.

It will be primarily rainless in the regions. In the morning, it will be foggy, and an east wind will blow in some mountainous areas.

The temperature will be +20-25 °C at night, +35-40 °C in the daytime, in some areas, it will reach +41 °C. In the highlands, it will be +15 -20 °C at night, and +28-33 °C in the daytime.

