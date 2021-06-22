By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan plans to establish an Energy Efficiency Fund, Trend reported on June 22.

This has been reflected in the new draft law "On efficient use of energy resources and energy efficiency" to be discussed in parliament on June 22.

The draft law states that an institution determined by the relevant executive body will establish the Energy Efficiency Fund to ensure the rational use of energy resources and to stimulate and promote energy efficiency measures.

The Fund will take stimulating steps to promote energy efficiency measures.

