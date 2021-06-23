By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Egypt have discussed ways to develop bilateral relations in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on June 22.

The discussion took place during the next round of consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries in Cairo on June 20.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani side provided information on the post-conflict situation in the region, including the restoration, construction and reintegration work in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war.

It should be noted that 50 documents on cooperation in various fields have been signed between Azerbaijan and Egypt since the establishment of political ties between the two countries in 1992.

