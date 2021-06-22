By Laman Ismayilova

Hot weather is expected in Baku on June 23. Northeast wind will be followed by southeast wind.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be +20-24 °C at night, +34-39 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +22-24 °C at night, +37-39 °C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will make up 758 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 50-60 percent at night and 35-40 percent in the daytime.

Northeast wind will blow in the Absheron beaches. The sea water temperature will be +23-24 °C in Sumgayit, Novkhany, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba, and + 24-25 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh.

Rainless weather is expected in the regions. Showers and fog are expected in some mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be +19-24 °C at night, +36-41 °C in the daytime. In the highlands, the temperature will be +14-19 °C at night, +26-31 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, abnormal hot weather is unfavorable for most people.

