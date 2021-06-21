By Vafa Ismayilova

The delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister Karim Valiyev has left for Moscow to attend an international security conference, the Defence Ministry reported on June 21.

The IX Conference on International Security organized by the Russian Defence Ministry will discuss the issues of global and regional security. It will be held from June 22 to 24.

On June 11, in his congratulatory message to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Russia Day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Russia is an authoritative member in global developments resolving important tasks to counter current challenges and threats and making a significant contribution to maintaining global and regional peace and security.

He highly appreciated Russia's mediation efforts in achieving and implementing the trilateral statements of 10 November 2020 and 11 January 2021 and expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Russian strategic partnership and multifaceted interaction will continue to effectively develop, deepen and be filled with new content for the benefit of the two nations and countries and in the interests of stability, cooperation and progress in the region.

Along with Turkey, Russia is represented with an equal number of servicemen in the joint centre to monitor the situation in and around Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh under the trilateral peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia after the end of the 44-day war in 2020.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region under the Moscow-brokered cease-fire deal that brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. The deal stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz