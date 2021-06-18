By Trend

The monitoring report of the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities which also provides a number of urgent recommendations to the authorities, welcomed certain improvements in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the CoE.

The report was prepared on the basis of remote visit carried out in February 2021.

Thus, the report welcomes improvements such as:

- ratification of Article 10.3 of the Charter which provides the right to co-operate between municipalities and their counterparts in other States (such cooperation, however, would require a permission by the state authorities of Azerbaijan);

- improvement of the quality and transparency of the work of municipalities;

- use of the delegation of functions to municipalities for the first time in 2020, and the increased representation of women and young people in municipal councils after the last municipal elections in 2019.

