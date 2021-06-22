By Vugar Khalilov

Some 183,000 Azerbaijanis have been granted e-payments over January-May 2021, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry has reported on its website.

"In the past period, a total of 183,000 people received e-payments... of social security," the report added.

It noted that that 57,200 people received social payments, 12,600 received pensions, and 44,600 people got benefits and stipends electronically in the said period.

Since early 2019, Azerbaijan has automated the allocation of pensions and 24 types of benefits and stipends.

As a result of these proactive services, the relevant social payments are automatically assigned to them in a completely transparent manner, without the need to apply to any institution.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz