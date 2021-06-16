By Laman Ismayilova

Turkish national team in Euro 2020 Group A has played against Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan watched the match held within UEFA European Football Championship.

The match ended with the victory of the Wales national team with a score of 2: 0.

Three matches are planned to be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales (1:1) result, while Italy beat Turkey, 3:0. Meanwhile, 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, commonly referred to as 2020 UEFA European Championship, UEFA Euro 2020, or simply Euro 2020, is the 16th UEFA European Championship, the quadrennial international men's football championship of Europe organised by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

The tournament, being held in 11 cities in 11 UEFA countries, was originally scheduled from June 12 to July 12, 2020, but was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 11 June to 11 July 2021. It retains the name "UEFA Euro 2020".

