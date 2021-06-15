By Trend

Rovshan Rustamov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Rustamov was appointed to this position in accordance with an order signed on June 14, 2021, by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Prior to this appointment, he held the position of Deputy Chairman and Acting Head of Azercosmos OJSC, the Azerbaijani satellite operator.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz