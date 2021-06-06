By Trend

France should urge Armenia to disclose the map of landmines in Azerbaijan, French MP Frederique Dumas said on Twitter, Trend reports.

"Three civilians, including two journalists, were killed in a mine explosion in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan. Civilians shouldn’t be hostages of the conflict - neither in Armenia, nor in Azerbaijan. Both sides must comply with international law,” Dumas noted.

“France and the international community should demand from Armenia to provide maps of landmines,” added the MP.

As earlier reported, a car with employees of Azerbaijani TV channels and news agencies sent to Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district was blown up by an anti-tank mine in the direction of Susuzlug village at about 11:00 (GMT+4) on June 4.

As a result, operator of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) Siraj Abishov, employee of the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) Maharram Ibrahimov, deputy representative of the Mayor’s Office of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed. Also, four more people got injured and were hospitalized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz