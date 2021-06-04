By Trend

Leyla Abdullayeva, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed condolences due to the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as a result of the mine explosion, Trend reports citing Abdullayeva‘s Twitter.

“Our deep condolences to the families of journalists who died in today’s mine explosion in Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan. Our prayers are with them at this time,” she wrote.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.

