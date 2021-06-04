By Trend

Lithuanian embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences on the death of two Azerbaijani journalists as result of mine explosion in Kalbajar district, Trend reports citing the embassy’s tweet.

“We are sorry to hear sad news about the death of two journalists because of landmine in Kalbajar, Azerbaijan. Our condolences to their families,” the embassy said.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

