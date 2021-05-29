By Trend

Turkish photographer Mustafa Seven arrived in Azerbaijan as part of the ‘Show me Azerbaijan’ project, Trend reports.

“We will see with our own eyes the consequences of the Armenian barbarism in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation,” he said.

As part of the project, Seven visited the open-air museum in Gobustan on May 29.

“We are very glad to have the opportunity to visit Azerbaijan and express our gratitude for the invitation. Azerbaijan and Turkey are fraternal countries with a common culture. Previously, I happened to be in Baku, but I did not travel outside of it. We will visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and see with our own eyes the consequences of Armenian barbarism. We are happy that Azerbaijan has liberated its territories,” the photographer said.

The bloggers will visit Azerbaijan's Aghdam district on May 30.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz