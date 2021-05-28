By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev today attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the first residential building to be built in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city following the city’s complete destruction during 27 years of Armenian occupation, Azertag reported.

Aliyev visited Aghdam on May 28 that is celebrated as Republic Day in Azerbaijan. The president was presented the general plan of Aghdam city and met with representatives of the public in Aghdam.

He took part in laying the foundation of the restored city and planted a tree.

During the same trip, Aliyev visited the Imaret complex in Agdam, where the palace of Karabakh khanate's founder Panahali Khan was located.

He also took part in the ceremony of laying the foundation of the Aghdam Industrial Park, attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Barda-Agdam highway and a secondary school, visited the Shahbulag fortress and Giyasli mosque in Aghdam city.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will open Victory and Open Air Occupation Museums in Aghdam, Azertag reported.

Occupied by Armenian forces in 1993, Aghdam is known as the Hiroshima of the Caucasus for the level of destruction during three decades of occupation.

Azerbaijan returned Aghdam, along with Kalbajar and Lachin regions in line with the November 10 trilateral statement that ended the 44-day-war with Armenia in 2020.