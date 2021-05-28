By Trend

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Republic Day, Trend reports with reference to the US Republic of State.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan as you celebrate Republic Day and mark the 1918 establishment of the first democratic government in the Muslim world,” he said.

He noted that the US values the thirty years of partnership with Azerbaijan on economic, energy, and security cooperation.

“We recognize Azerbaijan’s significant contributions to European energy diversification through the Southern Gas Corridor. Strong institutions and processes that respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, rule of law, transparency, and accountability, are vital to us achieving our shared goals and building stronger and deeper ties,” he added.

“As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides negotiate a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and address the humanitarian impact of the fighting.”