By Trend

The Turkish media widely covered the launching of the TURKIC.World first digital project, developed by Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports on May 25.

The goal of the project, implemented for the first time, is to create a single communication platform for the solidarity of the Turkic world based on common historical, religious, cultural values and languages of the peoples of the Turkic-speaking countries and turn its content into a source of information.

Heads of Azerbaijani and Turkish media, Turkish ambassador and diplomatic representatives of other Turkic-speaking countries, diplomats, MPs and other guests attended the presentation of the project on May 24.

The unique software makes it possible to improve the project and connect the media of other Turkic-speaking countries to the new digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform is also available, which will become the basis for its development and improvement.

At the same time, thanks to the unique software, the media of Turkic-speaking countries will be able to publish their news in Russian, English and other languages ​​on this digital platform.

The presentation ceremony of the project caused a great resonance and was widely covered in the Turkish media.

---

