The Azerbaijani State Security Service continues to take comprehensive measures to timely reveal and prosecute Azerbaijani citizens who took part in the activity of illegal armed groups in other countries, Trend reports on May 24 referring to the official website of the State Security Service.

The operational investigative measures were carried out during the check on the basis of the collected materials in connection with 35-year-old-Azerbaijani citizen Orkhan Jamalov’s joining the armed group of the IS terrorist organization in Syria and his activity as part of this illegal formation.

As during operational activity and search to suppress intentions to carry out terrorist and subversive acts in the country by members of 'the Forest Brothers' armed group, led by resident of Zagatala district Ilgar Mollachiyev, when inspecting the place of residence of Orkhan Jamalov, hand grenades and cartridges of various calibers were found, he was convicted upon the relevant criminal case.

After his release, at the invitation and support of person named Shamil, nicknamed "Khanzala", Jamalov went to Turkey in August 2014 and from there illegally entered Syria and arrived in Raqqa city.

In this regard, solid suspicions arose that Jamalov joined 'Azeri Jamaaty' armed group controlled by the IS terrorist organization, in which he took part in the exercises and armed conflicts.

Proceeding from the abovementioned facts, Jamalov was brought to the investigation as an accused under Articles 12.1, 218.2 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code (participation in a criminal community) and 283-1.3 (participation in groups created to involve in armed conflicts, exercises or armed conflicts outside Azerbaijan under the pretext of the spread of religious movements, the performance of religious rites or on the basis of religious enmity, religious radicalism or religious fanaticism).

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against Jamalov upon a court decision.

