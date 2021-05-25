By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for Austria's Vienna for a working visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Leyla Abdullayeva reported on May 25.

"Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left to Vienna for a working visit, where he will hold meetings with high-level officials of Austria, as well as the OSCE secretary-general, and heads of other international organizations based in the city," Abdullayeva wrote on her official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on its website that as part of the visit, Bayramov will speak at the special session of the OSCE Permanent Council. Along with meetings with high-level Austrian officials, he will also meet representatives of the leading think tanks.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz