By Trend

The issue related to fascist Garegin Nzhdeh is part of long struggle against Armenia's fascist ideology, Arye Gut, head of the Israeli office of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, well-known expert in the field of international relations, told Trend.

“The perpetuation of fascist ideology by Armenians is a disaster for the whole world,” the expert added.

Gut said that he is ready to support in connection with the process of dismantling the monument to Nazi and anti-Semite Nzhdeh in the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan and Israel, as always, must fight together against this issue,” the expert said.

As an Israeli, Gut is proud of his grandfather, who was an officer in the Soviet army.

“However, besides the victory, my grandfather witnessed the Holocaust - a terrible and unbearable tragedy in the history of the Jewish people,” the expert said. “During this genocide, my grandfather lost the whole family, all his relatives living in Ukraine. He survived because he was at the front. While defending his Motherland from Zaporizhzhia to Berlin, he could not protect his loved ones.”

“Therefore, I raise a question in this regard at all venues,” Gut said. “How is it possible for a 9-meter monument to Hitler's friend and at the same time anti-Semite Nzhdeh to be erected in Yerevan? It's a shame. The Jewish people will never forget the atrocities committed during World War II by the 20,000-strong Armenian legion, one of the founders of which was fascist Nzhdeh.”

“There are historical facts confirmed by archival documents,” the expert said. “The purpose of the Armenian Legion, led by General Nzhdeh was to attack and exterminate Jews and others seen as "unsuitable" for Nazi Germany.”

“As a result of the actions of the Armenian Legion, Simferopol, Yevpatoria, Alushta, Kerch and Feodosia, as well as other areas of Western Crimea, were completely cleared of Jews,” Gut said. “Taking all this into account, can we ignore the fact that the Armenian fascists and anti-Semites are elevated to the rank of national heroes in modern Armenia? This is a delicate issue for us.”

“Besides a monument to Nzhdeh in Yerevan, Armenia also erected a statue to this wicked man in Khojavend, an integral part of Azerbaijan,” the expert said. “I think that the perpetuation of the Armenian fascist ideology is a disaster for the whole world. They are spreading this fascism not only in Armenia, but all over the world.”

“Today everyone knows that the ideology of fascism, the heroization of the Armenian fascists and Nazis, who closely collaborated with Nazi Germany, is being promoted in Armenia at the state level,” Gut said. “The monuments are erected to them, streets, educational institutions and strategic centers are named after them.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz